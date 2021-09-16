Indian Army Contingent Welcomed At 6th Edition Of SCO's 'Peaceful Mission' Exercise

The Indian Army contingent participating in the sixth edition of the ‘Peaceful MIlitary’ exercise organised by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was welcomed by Major General Ivan Tereschenko, Chief of Staff, Central Military District, Russian Armed Forces on Thursday, September 16.

The Indian Army had participated in the sixth edition of the 'Peaceful Mission' military exercise on Thursday to foster close relations between SCO member states in Orenburg, Russia.

The sixth edition of SCO’s ‘Peaceful Mission’ exercise

From September 13 to 25, Russia is hosting the 6th iteration of the exercise Peaceful Mission in the Orenburg Region. The exercise's goal is to strengthen links between SCO member states and to improve military chiefs' ability to command multi-national military contingents. The exercise was held to allow the Armed Forces of the SCO members to share best practices.







The exercise also gave the Armed Forces of the SCO Nations a chance to practise counter-terrorism operations in an urban setting in a multinational and combined setting. Professional engagement, mutual knowledge of exercises and procedures, the construction of collaborative command and control structures, and the eradication of terrorist threats are all part of the exercise's scope.

Indian Army also participated in ZAPAD-2021 hosted by Soviet Union & Russian Federation

Prior to this, the Indian Army also participated in the ZAPAD-202 Multilateral 'Joint Strategic Exercise' held by the Soviet Union and the Russian Federation for a week. The seven-day long joint strategic exercise ended on Wednesday. This edition of Zapad saw participation from seven nations. ZAPAD 2021 was held at Mulino in the Novgorod Region of Russia. The Indian military, which was also among the participants in the exercise, carried out intense operations during ZAPAD 2021.

Multi Nation Exercise #ZAPAD2021 culminated today at Mulino Training Ground, Russia. #IndianArmy contingent was complimented for stupendous performance in training & simulated combat. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/gFh7Ak13hz — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 15, 2021





As part of the Exercise, strategic planning, tactical actions and manoeuvres were rehearsed and executed jointly in conventional operational scenarios. The Joint Strategic Exercise included defensive & offensive manoeuvres by the Coalition Forces to restore territorial integrity under simulated combat conditions. New generation weapon systems and equipment were also demonstrated by the Russian Armed Forces during the exercise.

The ZAPAD closing ceremony was chaired by the Deputy Defence Minister of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant-General Yunus-Bek Evkurov. While speaking at the ceremony LG Yunus-Bek Evkurov expressed his gratitude to all the participating contingents and observers. Among the countries participating in this exercise include Mongolia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Russia, India and Belarus.

