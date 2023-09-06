Indian Army Deploys Bomb Disposal Squads And Sniffer Dogs For G20 Summit Security

As the countdown to the mega G20 summit event in the national capital on September 9-10 begins, the Indian Army has taken extensive measures to ensure the safety and security of the event. Bomb disposal squads, sniffer dogs, and counter-drone systems have been deployed to thwart any potential threats, according to Army sources.

The bomb disposal squads, comprised of highly trained personnel from a corps of engineers, are equipped to handle explosives and identify suspicious devices. These experts have a track record of successfully neutralising explosive threats and ensuring the safety of public gatherings. Additionally, the deployment of sniffer dogs, which have earned numerous awards for their contributions to security operations, adds an extra layer of vigilance.

The Indian Army has also placed a strong emphasis on countering drone threats during the G20 Summit. With the increasing use of drones for various purposes, including potential security risks, the Army has brought in its counter-drone system to detect and mitigate any rogue drones in the vicinity. This system will be crucial in safeguarding the event and its participants.

Security preparations extend beyond the Indian Army, as the Indian Air Force has established an Operations Directions Centre (ODC) to oversee airspace security. The ODC will collaborate closely with the Joint Control and Analysis Centre (JCAC) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. It will be responsible for identifying potential threats and choosing the appropriate weapons systems if necessary.

Security arrangements for G20

The security apparatus for the G20 Summit is a joint effort, involving various agencies. The Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and the National Security Guard (NSG) are working in coordination with the Delhi Police to create a comprehensive 360-degree security plan for the summit. A total of 1,30,000 personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety of the guests.

In a bid to enhance transportation security for world leaders, the government has leased 20 bullet-proof limousines worth Rs 18 crore. These special vehicles will be driven by 450 drivers from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel have been assigned the responsibility of protecting the spouses of dignitaries attending the summit.

The national capital's borders will be closely guarded, and vehicle movements will be strictly monitored to maintain the highest levels of security during the G20 Summit. With these comprehensive security measures in place, India aims to host a successful and secure event that brings together global leaders to discuss critical international issues.

