Army Chopper Makes Precautionary Landing In Eastern Ladakh; Crew & Passengers Safe

An Army Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv of Indian Army made a precautionary landing in Eastern Ladakh area on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

All crew and passengers are safe, the news agency said quoting Army sources. The landing was done after the pilot felt that there may be some issue in the chopper and took precautions to land. it added.

An Army Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv of Indian Army made a precautionary landing in Eastern Ladakh area today. All crew and passengers are safe. The landing was done after the pilot felt that there may be some issue in the chopper and took precautions to land: Army Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Eastern Ladakh is also the same general reason where a geopolitical and military flashpoint had taken place earlier in the week between Indian and Chinese forces, in which 20 Indian Jawans were martyred at the Galwan Valley, which China has since attempted to stake a false claim on. At least 35 Chinese soldiers also died, though China has refused to reveal the number of casualties.

(Representative image: ANI)