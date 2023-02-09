Indian Army Gets Major Boost In ‘Aatmanirbharta’ With Contract Worth Over Rs 2,585 Crore

The Indian Armed Forces are undergoing a major revamp pertaining to structural distribution under a theatre command structure with an additional focus on the domestic production of defence equipment to achieve self-reliance in defence production to ensure the upkeep of national security. In a major boost to the indigenisation program under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign of the Indian government, the Ministry of Defence approved a proposal worth over Rs 2,585 crore on Wednesday.

As per the latest proposal, the Indian Army’s Corps of Engineers will receive 41 sets of indigenously manufactured modular bridges. The press release by the MoD dubbed the bridges as ‘game-changers’ and stated that the modular bridges have been designed and developed by the well-trusted Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Meanwhile, the bridges will be produced by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a DRDO-nominated production agency. The procurement of the modular bridges comes following a contract signed by the MoD with L&T at an estimated cost of over Rs 2,585 crore.

Implications of modular bridges on the battlefield

Modular bridges serve as an important asset on the battlefield due to their tendency for fast deployment and efficiency. These bridges enable troops, supplies and equipment to cross over obstacles, such as rivers, canals, or other barriers. Notably, speed and mobility are often critical to success in a battlefield scenario. Modular bridges provide a solution that can be quickly assembled and disassembled to allow for rapid movement and manoeuvring of the forces.

According to the Indian MoD, each set of Modular bridges to be procured should consist of “seven carrier vehicles based on 8x8 Heavy Mobility Vehicles and two launcher vehicles based on 10x10 Heavy Mobility Vehicles.” The inclusion of a single span fully decked 46-meter assault bridge in each set was also prioritised by the defence ministry. The equipment used in a modular bridge is highly versatile, mobile, and rugged and holds the capability to be at pace with wheeled and tracked mechanized vehicles of the Indian Army.

Currently, the Indian Army uses manually-­launched Medium Girder Bridges (MGB). However, the latest procurement bid aims to replace them with domestically developed modular bridges. Increased span, less time for the deployment and mechanical launching with retrieval capability are some advantages modular bridges possess over the MGBs. According to the Indian Defence Ministry, “The procurement of these bridges will give a major boost to the bridging capability of the Indian Army on the Western Front.”

Furthermore, amid India’s aspirations to transform into a major defence exporter, the project will showcase the nation’s prowess in designing and developing world-class military equipment. This will further pave the way for enhancing exports of military equipment to friendly countries.