Indian Army Havildar Slips In Snow & Crosses Over To Pakistan; Rescue Op Still Underway

Indian Army Havildar Rajendra Singh Negi's family was reportedly left tensed and in tears, after he allegedly slipped while on duty at Gulmarg, Jammu, and Kashmir, and reached on the other side of the border in Pakistan on Tuesday, January 7.

Earlier On January 8, Rajendra Singh Negi's wife Rajeshwari received a phone call from his unit, saying Negi had gone missing. The officials later discovered that Negi had slipped in the snow and had crossed the India-Pakistan border in Kashmir. The tensed family asked the government to ensure Negi's safe and early return from Pakistan to India.

As per sources, the search and rescue operation of Negi was underway and all efforts were being taken to bring him back safely from Pakistan.

Negi, a resident of Ambiwala Sainik Colony in Dehradun, joined the 11 Garhwal Rifles regiment in 2002. He had arrived in Dehradun in October for a month's vacation and was posted to the snowy area of Gulmarg in November.

'Rescue operation being hampered many times due to poor weather'- Indian Army

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army had put out a tweet saying rescue operations were hampered many times due to heavy snow levels and inclement weather.

Army Sources: Rescue efforts are underway in Gulmarg Sector to locate Havildar Rajinder Singh Negi of Garhwal Regiment, who had slipped into snow. Intensive search operations are going on. Rescue operations have been hampered many times due to heavy snow level & inclement weather — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

Earlier on January 8, an Indian Army porter died and three others were rescued after they were struck by an avalanche along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

