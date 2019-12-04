Indian Army Helps Japanese Army Practice Counter-terrorism Skills Ahead Of Tokyo Olympics

Recently the Indian Army extended help to the Japanese Army in a joint operation where both sides practised their military skills in hypothetical situations to counter-terrorism operations and tackle any challenges that could likely come their way during the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to be held next year. The 2020 Summer Olympics, next year is all set to take place in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9, 2020, with preliminary events in some sports beginning on July 22. The joint exercise between the armies of the two countries was called 'Dharma Guardian-2' and was held in Vairangate of Mizoram and Silchar of Assam in October this year.

"We helped them learn from our vast experience in counter-terrorism operations to deal with similar situations if any such thing happens during the Tokyo summer Olympics to be held from July 24 next year," senior Army sources said.

The Indian Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat also reportedly accompanied delegates to Japan to strengthen bilateral military ties in the future. The annual military exercise between the two armies which commenced on October 19 at Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS) Vairengte, Mizoram included counter-terrorism drills such as stadium clearance drills in the face of a situation where a sports stadium has been attacked were also carried out in Silchar. Other exercises included demonstrations, drills and lectures related to counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.

India- Japan's First 'two-plus-two' Dialogue

A few days ago, India and Japan reportedly deliberated on the security threat posed to the region by terrorist networks operating from Pakistan and called upon Islamabad to take "resolute and irreversible" action against them and "fully comply" with international commitments to deal with terrorism, including the steps prescribed by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). A joint statement in this regard was made during the inaugural meeting of the India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue (2+2). In the talks, the two sides exchanged views on the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and resolved to work for achieving a shared objective of peace, prosperity, and progress in the region. The meeting also deliberated on various key facets of Indo-Japan defence and security cooperation.

(With Agency Inputs)