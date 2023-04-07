Indian Army, J&K Police Recover Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition In Kupwara Jungles

An enormous stash of arms and ammunition was found by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in a combined operation from Haprudha forest in North Kupwara district on Thursday, April 6. The Indian Army in a press release mentioned that along with the J&K police, they launched an operation in the Haphruda forest in the Northern Kupwara district on Thursday morning.

The operation resulted in the recovery of a huge cache of ammunition including 720 rounds of 7.62mm, five rounds of RPG and 10x UBGL grenades. The ammunition was concealed in two locations in the jungle area with adequate packaging and some of them were also found in sealed packets. More operations have been initiated by the Army and J&K police to search for more ammunition stockpiles or their hiding places.

About the operation

Following the discovery of weapons and ammunition, the Army's 3/8 Gorkha Rifles and Kupwara police conducted a joint search operation in the Hajam Mohalla of Tad Karnah. They recovered 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 rounds of pistol ammunition and five grenades during the search operation. The police and security personnel believe that arms and ammunition had been smuggled from across the border from Pakistan and kept in the area to be distributed among the recruits who have joined terror ranks in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation helped in recovering arms and ammunition and also averted a major terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir which could have resulted in the loss of many innocent lives.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police have launched such operations earlier as well where many arms and ammunition have been recovered and most of them are made in Pakistan. Pakistan-sponsored terrorism has been on the rise in the valley where such arms and ammunition have been recovered from forests and in cities. The forces have always been vigilant and have taken measures to avert any major incident in the valley.

Earlier on March 24, 2023, Indian Army and the J&K police foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Tangdhar Sector in North Kashmir's Kupwara district. One terrorist was killed in the operation and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

The Indian Army continues to remain vigilant along the Line Of Control (LOC) making efforts to not allow adversaries to push terrorists on the Indian side to disturb peace and stability in the valley and other parts of the country.