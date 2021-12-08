Last Updated:

‘Performed duty as per tradition’ | Indian Army Mourns Gen Bipin Rawat, 12 Others’ Demise In Chopper Crash, Issues Statement

In a tragic helicopter crash that took place in the Coonoor area of Tamil Nadu, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat succumbed along with 12 others.

Indian Army

Moments after the Indian Air Force (IAF) issued a statement in the helicopter crash in Coonoor district of Tamil Nadu, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and all ranks of the Indian Army extended heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other passengers on board. 

The Indian Army said in a statement, "General Bipin Rawat, India's first CDS, was a visionary who initiated far reaching reforms in the Indian military's higher defence organisation. He was instrumental in creating the foundation of India's joint theatre commands and giving impetus to the increased indigenisation of military equipment, a legacy which will be carried on and strengthened by successive generations. Mrs Madhulika Rawat, also the former President AWWA was an epitome of grace whose presence will be missed by everyone."  

"The deceased 11 military personnel accompanying the CDS and President DWWA on the way to Wellington will also be equally missed by everyone. They performed their duties as per the best traditions of the Armed Forces," the Army added. 

General Rawat and his wife among 13 dead in chopper crash 

IAF earlier today made an announcement on the IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers that met with a tragic accident near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," it stated. 

"Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington," it added. 

14 people were involved in the crash including CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. Others who were on board included Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal. 

As per sources, 14 people left Delhi at 9 AM and reached Sulur at 11:35. At 11.45, he boarded the helicopter for Wellington, which crashed minutes before the landing at 12:20 PM.

President Kovind, Prime Minister Modi extend condolences

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind was one of the first ones to react to the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat saying that he was deeply shocked and anguished." The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family," he wrote on Twitter. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a picture of his with General Bipin Rawat who he referred to an outstanding soldier and a true patriot. "He greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti," he wrote. 

