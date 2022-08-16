Indian Army Receives 'Made In India' Drones, New Combat Vehicles For LAC Surveillance

The Indian Army received the shipment of a drone system that has been developed using completely indigenous technology. This system has been handed over to the armed forces to carry out uninterrupted surveillance activities and keep an eye on enemy troops in areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Besides the drones, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also handed over infantry combat vehicles, which were also manufactured in India, to the Indian troops in the forward areas.

#WATCH Indian Army has received a drone system manufactured indigenously for troops to help an eye on enemy troops in the forward areas along the LAC



Defence Minister also handed over the Made in India infantry combat vehicles to the troops deployed in the forward areas pic.twitter.com/YmeGpoO1eU — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Notably, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is currently working on another AI-driven multi-role, advanced and long-endurance drone system which would be used for surveillance in high-altitude areas along the Indo-China border. An official familiar with the development revealed that the drones are being designed to carry a wide range of vital military systems including sensors, missiles, and various other weapons up to 40 kg. "This project is also aimed at addressing the requirement of our armed forces as well as global supplies", the official told PTI.

The source also revealed that HAL is aiming for a test flight of their drones by mid-2023 and will produce as many as 60 such Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV). Notably, HAL also has plans for the Israeli Heron TP drones production which could be used in medium-altitude regions (up to 35,000 feet) and will be designed to operate for 45 hours. The Heron drones would be equipped with automatic taxi-takeoff and landing (ATOL) and satellite communication (SATCOM) systems for an extended range.

HAL's collaboration is also with the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for two separate drone projects to ramp up surveillance across the borders and over parts of the Indian Ocean.

India-US military drill near LAC

India will soon flex its military might before China when it participates with the US in a two-week-long joint exercise less than 100 kilometres from the LAC. As part of the 18th edition of exercise "Yudh Abhyas", the military drills will be conducted at an altitude of 10,000 feet in Uttarakhand's Auli from October 14 to 31.

Meant to increase understanding, cooperation, and interoperability between the US and Indian Army, the previous Yudh Abhyas was organised in the US state of Alaska last October.