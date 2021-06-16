Indian Army Releases 'Galwan Ke Veer' Song On First Anniversary Of Galwan Clash

The Indian Army on Tuesday has released a song in order to mark the first anniversary of the Galwan Valley clash. The song 'Galwan Ke Veer' pays tributes to the soldiers who valiantly fought with Chinese troops during the Galwan clash in the Ladakh region. The song is performed by notable singer Hariharan. The song lyrics highlight the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army soldiers that guard the Galwan Valley.

Indian Army releases song on the first anniversary of Galwan clash

The song lyrics and video portray the lives of Indian Army troops deployed in Galwan and other parts of the Ladakh region. The visual also shows Indian military assets like helicopters and tanks. Moreover, it also captures the round-the-clock vigil, training and army's combat readiness to tackle threats along the border with China. Taking to Twitter, the singer - Hariharan stated that he was a 'unique privilege and a sense of pride' that he was able to contribute to this song project. Hariharan also thanked the Indian Army for the project while he described how the song will leave a mark on him.

There are some songs that leave a mark on you, first Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaar Hai, then the National Anthem, Mere Dushman Mere Bhai and now #GalwanKeVeer! It is a unique privilege and a sense of pride to be able to contribute to such projects, special thanks to @adgpi

Indian Army pays homage to 'Gallants of Galwan'

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Army paid homage to the Galwan martyrs and laid a wreath at the Leh War Memorial. Major General Akash Kaushik, COS, Fire and Fury Corps paid homage to the soldiers killed in the face-off. A statement issued by PRO Defence, Srinagar said in the face of unprecedented Chinese aggression, 20 Indian soldiers laid down their lives defending our land and inflicted heavy casualties on the PLA.

Maj Gen Akash Kaushik, Officiating GOC #FireandFuryCorps laid a wreath at #Leh War Memorial & paid homage to #Bravehearts who laid down their lives at #Galwan on 15 Jun 2020 while fighting for the #Nation.

India's preparedness after the clash

Post-Galwan clash, India held high-level talks with China, on diplomatic and military levels as well. The multiple rounds of talks holding a series of discussions between both sides eventually led to the de-escalation of tensions at the LAC and China's pullback from several territories as well. India has also undertaken some major developments after one year of the Galwan clash. These include building infrastructure to enhance connectivity and deploying additional troops to tackle any possible aggression by the Chinese.

As for the infrastructure, the biggest achievements have been clinched by the day and night work of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). In addition, connectivity has helped Armed forces to keep all their forward locations supplied throughout the year and given them the capability to deploy troops in no time there. Officials informed, "The Mathura-based One Strike Corps has been reoriented towards the northern borders in Ladakh and the 17 Mountain Strike Corps has been given the charge of the entire northeastern states along with providing it an additional Division comprising over 10,000 troops".