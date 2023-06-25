Indian Army Restores Connectivity In Flood-hit Turtuk, Tyakshi, And Thang In Ladakh

Turtuk, Tyakshi, and Thang in Ladakh were devastated by sudden flash floods on June 25, caused by the seasonal melting of snow cover. The disaster severed transportation routes, leaving locals and tourists stranded. However, Siachen Warriors from the Indian army initiated a rescue mission, and restored the axis of commute for community members and tourists.

Lifeline for the people of Turtuk, Tyakshi & Thang villages, #Ladakh got washed away by sudden flashfloods in valley, caused by the seasonal melting of snow cover.#Siachen Warriors came to rescue by reviving axis of commute for community members & tourists#wecare@adgpi pic.twitter.com/1zufAm1jmk June 25, 2023

This region has a tumultuous history. Turtuk has a history marred by conflict and uncertainty. It came under Pakistani control during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947–1948 but was regained by India in the Battle of Turtuk during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The region faced turmoil again during the Kargil War in 1999.

Turtuk embraced tourism in 2010, offering stunning views of the Shyok Valley, ancient gompas, and a glimpse into Balti culture. The region has always been vulnerable to natural disasters, especially flash floods. In 2010, the Indian army had a base camp just at the intersection point of Turtuk Lungpa and the Shyok River, but it was destroyed by the sudden flash flood, which also resulted in the death of several army soldiers.