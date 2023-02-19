Indian Army To Court-martial Soldier Who Was Caught Providing LAC Information To ISI Spy

The Indian Army will start its summary court-martial proceedings of one of its soldiers, who was caught providing secret information to an ISI agent of the Pakistan embassy in the national capital. He had been informing the ISI about the military activities as well as the equipment of the Indian Army along the northern border with China.

The accused Signalman Alim Khan was posted in a formation close to the border with China in the field area. He was allegedly caught supplying secret information to the ISI spy posted in the Pakistani embassy in New Delhi. He was caught spying for a Pakistani spy Abid Husain alias Naik Abid-a Pakistani national working at the high commission for Islamic Republic Of Pakistan.

The security agencies caught the soldier supplying secretive information to the Pakistani Spy posted in their embassy in New Delhi. The army will begin court-martial procedures against the soldier in the next couple of days. Top defence sources said "The accused Alim Khan was posted near China border and was allegedly caught supplying secret info."

Indian soldier received Rs 15,000 to share information with Pakistan officials

The soldier was also given Rs 15,000 by the Pakistani officials to share information with them. These activities by the soldier were done frequently especially when things were heating up with China along the LAC. The Indian Army "practices zero tolerance for such acts and exemplary punishment will be awarded to the guilty soon."

The slightest of information could have bought great adversaries. The Army stated that this sort of behaviour is not tolerated amongst its personnel and strict action will be taken against the soldier who is involved in this crime. Further, the Army said that such acts are not tolerated in the prestigious Indian Military infrastructre and military laws will be considered to deal with such situations.

The list of documents that the soldier provided was the guard duty list where he was deployed along with activities of his own formation. The soldier also provided information on vehicles deployed and their movement. He also informed them about the guard duty list maintained by the army in which names of different soldiers are there who are given duty in the assigned area.

The soldier also tried getting access to the location of the satellites monitoring the China border. However, he was unable to succeed in getting that information. He also tried to access surveillance radar and equipment along the China border. In the past as well, there have been several cases where soldiers have been honey-trapped and blackmailed into sharing valuable information.