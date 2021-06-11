Indian Army To Discuss Military Preparedness Amid Growing Chinese Activities In Ladakh

As the Chinese military continues activities on its side of the Line of Actual Control, opposite eastern Ladakh, top Indian Army leadership has decided to conduct a high-level meeting. In the meeting, which is scheduled to take place from June 16 for two days, the force's operational preparedness would be discussed, with respect to issues of China and other security issues faced by the country.

"The preparedness of the Indian Amy to deal with any situation would be discussed at the meeting to be attended by all commander-in-chief rank officers," a source said.

India-China At Crossroads, Ties Depend on Beijing's View On 1988 Consensus: EAM Jaishankar

Last month, while addressing the nation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had touched upon the country's rough status quo equation with neighbouring state China and the future course of action with respect to the same. Citing the 1988 consensus, from which China departed in 2020 with the heightening in tensions post-Galwan, the minister said that the two countries are presently at 'crossroads', and which direction it will go in the future will depend on whether China chooses for or against adhering to the 1988 consensus.

The 1988 Consensus, and clash of 2020

In December 1988, Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi made a historic visit to China, the first such visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 34 years. One of the key decisions that the leaders of the two countries reached back then was that, given that territorial disputes could not be resolved in the near term, Beijing and New Delhi should nonetheless set aside their differences in order to explore expanding ties in other areas, of which trade became one of the top priorities. It led to a series of agreements, starting with the Border Peace and Tranquility Agreement of 1993, setting in place confidence-building measures (CBMs) and standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and a commitment not to change the status quo before the border was settled.

While the two countries continued to work together in other fields, China began to develop infrastructure along the border, which is also known as the Line of Actual Control, and when India followed the same line and constructed a new road to a high-altitude airbase, it did not go down well with China. Tensions were evident, and ultimately led to the clash on the Sino-Indian border in Ladakh in June last year, the first in the last 45 years. The clash had led to serious injuries on both sides. Almost a year to the clash, while disengagement has taken place at Galwan Valley and the southern and northern banks of Pangong Tso, stand-offs and tensions continue in at least four other locations in Eastern Ladakh — Depsang Plains, Hot Springs, Gogra, and Demchok.

(Credit-PTI/AP)