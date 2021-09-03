In a major boost to India’s drone arsenal, the Indian Army is set to procure over 100 explosive-laden 'SkyStriker' drones, capable of long-range tactical strikes from Bengaluru-headquartered firm Alpha Design, in a joint venture (JV) with Israeli firm Elbit Security Systems (ELSEC). The drones can carry ammunition atop them and strike targets from far-off distances. The Army, under emergency procurement powers, signed the contract worth Rs 100 crore on September 1.

The suicidal aircraft is a cost-effective loitering munition, capable of long-range precise tactical strikes. The technology-enabled SkyStriker improves performance, situational awareness, and survivability by providing direct-fire aerial precision capabilities to manoeuvrable troops and Special Forces.

SkyStriker is an Unmanned aircraft system that can travel 20 km in 6.5 minutes and strike the target at a speed of 550 kmph, giving the enemy zero chance to escape. It can hit operator-designated targets with a 5kg warhead installed inside the fuselage, enabling high-precision performance. The aircraft uses autonomous navigation during its cruising and loitering phases. It can be mounted on a truck only and can also be called back if needed.

Elbit Systems describes SkyStriker "as a silent, invisible and surprise attacker, that delivers the utmost in precision and reliability, providing a critical advantage in the modern battlefield". At present, the Indian Army is using two versions of IAI Harpy, one of 500 km range and the other having 100 km range.

India to procure naval anti-drone system

Earlier on August 31, the Indian Navy sealed a contract with defense PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the supply of the first indigenously developed Naval Anti Drone System (NADS) with both hard-kill and soft kill capabilities.

The NADS can instantly detect micro drones and uses a laser-based "kill mechanism" to terminate the targets. It will be an effective all-encompassing counter to the increased drone threat to strategic naval installations.

"The NADS uses the help of Radar, Electro-optical/infrared sensors, and Radio Frequency (RF) detectors to detect and jam the micro drones. The DRDO’s RF/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) detects the frequency which is being used by the controller and the signals are then jammed," the defense ministry stated.

