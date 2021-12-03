Indian Army To Have New Climate-friendly 'digital Disruptive' Combat Uniforms From 2022

The Indian Army is set to have a light and climate-friendly combat uniform for the security personnel from 2022. The news has been confirmed to PTI by the people familiar with the matter. The new uniform that is set to be introduced next year will provide soldiers more comfort as it will be lightweight and will have a "digital disruptive" pattern.

The new uniform, which as per the report will be introduced in 2022, might be showcased at the Army Day parade on January 15. Sources told PTI that a new combat uniform has been selected after a large number of discussions. For the selection of the uniform, outfit of several countries were analysed.

New combat uniform for Indian Army

The new combat uniforms which are expected to be introduced next year will have colours like olive and earthen. As per PTI report, things that were kept in mind while designing the combat uniform for the Indian Army included deployment areas of the troops and the climatic conditions of their place of work. It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian Navy introduced camouflage uniforms in 2020.

Indian Army receives Heron drones

The Indian Army's surveillance capabilities have enhanced as Israel has delivered advanced Heron drones under the emergency procurement clause, according to ANI. The Israel-manufactured Heron drones are now functional and have far more advanced technology than Herons in the existing inventory.

Furthermore, the anti-jamming capability of Heron drones function better than previous versions, ANI cited sources. The sources told ANI that the advanced herons that have landed in the country will be deployed for surveillance in Eastern Ladakh.

According to ANI, the acquisition of the Israel-manufactured Heron drones has been made under the emergency financial powers permitted by the central government.

Under the emergency financial powers, the defence forces purchase equipment and systems worth Rs 500 crores to boost their warfighting capabilities, amid ongoing border conflict with China. Amid the conflict with China, Indian forces have been acquiring weapon systems that would be beneficial for them.

Government sources told ANI, "The advanced Heron drones have arrived in the country and are being deployed for surveillance operations in the eastern Ladakh sector."

Inputs from ANI, PTI

Image: ANI