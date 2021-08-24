Indian Army Trains Locals On Mushroom Farming In Remote Areas Of Jammu And Kashmir

Battling the enemy and uplifting the aawam (population) of Jammu and Kashmir is a synonym of the Indian Army. Adding to it is the new initiative in which the Indian Army inaugurated a 60-day commercial 'mushroom farming project' in Nagrina village at Shergwar in Kishtwar district. The Army has been constantly undertaking a variety of programmes for the locals with a special focus on employment generation.

Lt Col Devender Anand: 'Training will be impacted by J&K Agriculture Dept'

Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO (Defence) said, “This novel training programme is a pilot project. A large number of villagers hailing from far-flung areas of the Shergwari region were selected and will be imparted training on scientific farming techniques along with necessary infrastructure and agricultural raw materials required for the project. The beneficiaries include victims of terrorist attacks, family members of permanently incapacitated/ killed terrorists, differently-abled persons and people below the poverty line. The training will be impacted by the Agricultural Department of J&K in coordination with the Indian Army. Social media groups have also been created for regular consultation and advice by the Chief Agricultural Officer. The project aims to provide economic independence and social inclusion among the locals.”

He added that the villages appreciated this initiative of not only empowering the locals to improve their economic status but also providing an opportunity to forget the past and move ahead towards a bright future.

