Indian Army Unveils New Elements In Republic Day Parade; 'laser Projection, 1000 Drones'

Ahead of the Republic Day parade, Major General Alok Kakkar enumerated various new elements involving the Indian Army and forces in the upcoming celebrations. Listing out the hierarchy of the much-awaited parade by the Indian Army, he mentioned there will be a segment on laser projection too.

During an Indian Army press briefing, Major General Kakkar stated, "AVSM GOC Gen VK Sharma and myself Major General Alok Kakkar will lead the parade, Chief of staff Delhi area will be second in command. We will be followed by two Param Vir Chakra recipients Captain Joginder Singh and Subedar Ashok Kumar."

Minimum of 1000 drones to partake in Republic Day celebrations

Further, he mentioned two new elements celebrations, laser projection on the South and North block walls, which will be followed by a drone show.

"A minimum of 1000 drones will participate in the show," he concluded.

Republic Day and Beating Retreat Celebrations 2022

Notably, the celebrations have been planned with the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Education. Considering the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Defence Ministry has taken the initiative to invite citizens for watching the live streaming of Republic Day celebrations and Beating Retreat ceremony, as well as to show their solidarity to the Republic of India.

The Defence Ministry has developed an Indian RDC Website and YouTube channel “Indian RDC” to host the events virtually. For registration, a webpage has been designed by MyGov, wherein users can register themselves with family members to watch the online streaming of Republic Day and Beating Retreat Celebrations 2022 on the MyGov official website. The registration will be done through OTP-based authentication.

A digital certificate will be issued jointly by the Ministry of Defence and MyGov to the user on successful registration, to view the events online. The registration will enable users to get the live-streamed links for RDC (Republic Day Celebration) Parade along with various updates on Republic Day 2022 activities, on their registered mobile number.

Following the conclusion of the events, online voting will be launched on MyGov for Beating Retreat ceremony, based on the selection of the best parties and activities performed during the Republic Day Parade and the votes of the public. This poll will be made available only to those users who register themselves to watch live streaming of RDC and BRC 2022.

