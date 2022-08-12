Indian Coast Guard Rescues 5 Crew Personnel From Distressed Swiss Yacht Near Alibaug

Earlier in the day, the Indian Coast Guards' (ICG) ship Agrim and a helicopter completed a joint operation with the aim to rescue five crew personnel from a distressed Switzerland-flagged yacht. The yacht was braving rough seas and strong winds near Mandwa off Alibaug near Mumbai, when the ICG arrived with their helicopter and ship to rescue the distressed crew persons. A total of five people, one of whom is a foreign national, were rescued. It is pertinent to mention that the rescue operation was successful and all the crew personnel have safely been evacuated and shifted to a nearby hospital.

Speaking about the same, the Indian Coast Guard tweeted, "Braving rough seas & strong wind conditions, Indian Coast Guard ship Agrim & helicopter in a joint op rescued 5 crew incl foreigners from a distressed yacht Poorima at Mandwa off Alibaug in the early morning today. Crew safe & shifted to hospital."

Braving the rough seas and strong wind, @IndiaCoastGuard ship Agrim and #ICG helicopter in a joint operation rescued 05 crew (including foreigners) from a distressed #Switzerland flag yacht #Poorima at #Mandwa off #Alibaug today. All Crew safe and healthy. pic.twitter.com/qbjPXpZS40 — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 12, 2022

Indian Coast Guard rescues 5 fishermen in Kerala

Five fishermen who were lost at sea in Kerala's Thrissur district were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard on August 2. The Coast Guard officials acted promptly to locate and save the five fishermen despite bad weather as soon as they learnt that they were lost at sea.

According to sources, the state administration provided the Coast Guard with the information, and the Coast Guard quickly redirected their patrol boat Arnavesh to save the fishermen. All the fishermen were rescued and taken to safety.

ICG rescues 22 crew members of MT Global King I

In a similar incident wherein the ICG acted in a prompt manner to rescue mariners, including trapped fishermen, a rescue operation was launched in the Arabian Sea near Gujarat's Porbandar earlier in July in response to a distress signal from the crew of the MT Global King I vessel. ICG officials claim that the 22-member crew were immediately evacuated as the vessel reportedly began to get flooded.

The stranded merchant vessel's 22 crew members were safely rescued. The crew members were taken to the Porbandar harbour by ICG ships and helicopters. The crew members included 20 Indian citizens, one Pakistani and one Sri Lankan.

Image: Twitter/@IndianCoastGuard