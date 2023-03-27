Indian Defence Sector Persevering To Counter China’s Hypersonic Weapons: Report

Hypersonic Weapon Systems (HWS) have been in the limelight since the onset of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The HW systems gained notable prominence after Russia used them against Ukraine on March 15, 2022. Notably, China is also included in the short list of nations currently in possession of Hypersonic Weapon Systems. Considered a game changer in the conduct of modern warfare, Hypersonic Weapon Systems are capable of causing maximum damage to the adversary through a combination of speed, manoeuvrability, accuracy, range and payload.

According to the India-based think tank CLAWS (Centre for Land Warfare Studies), the capabilities possessed by HWS can be evolved into existing cruise and ballistic missiles. However, in the unpredictable and fragile geo-political scenario, the security implication of China’s possession of the Hypersonic Weapon Systems technology has prompted the Indian defence manufacturing sector to overhaul the research of development of indigenous Hypersonic Weapon Systems as a means of deterrence. Indian defense companies such as Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) are involved in the development of various subsystems and components that go into making a HWS. Furthermore, Indian academic institutions and research centers including the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, IIT Kanpur, and the Defense Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), are also conducting research on hypersonic technology and its applications.

What Are Hypersonic Weapons

Hypersonic weapon systems are advanced military technologies that can travel at extremely high speeds, typically defined as Mach 5 or higher (five times the speed of sound). These weapons are designed to be extremely manoeuvrable, able to change course quickly and evade enemy defences, and can travel long distances in a very short amount of time. Furthermore, HWS are capable of carrying out launches from a variety of platforms, including ground-based systems, aircraft, and submarines. They are typically designed to carry conventional or nuclear warheads and are seen as a potential game-changer in military operations, particularly in terms of their speed, range, and ability to penetrate enemy defences.

According to CLAWS, HWS are capable of a sustained endo-atmospheric flight at hypersonic speeds. This means that hypersonic weapons can travel below an altitude of 100 kilometres. Notably, existing ballistic missiles also travel at hypersonic speeds. However, the flight path of ballistic missiles is exo-atmospheric, implying an altitude of over 100 kilometres. Furthermore, the tendency of traditional ballistic missiles of following a pre-planned parabolic flight path renders them incapable of being considered Hypersonic weapons, CLAWS stated.

India’s Hypersonic Weapon Systems program

India is actively working on the development of hypersonic weapon systems and has made significant progress in the domain. As per the CLAWS report, there are two types of hypersonic weapon systems— Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV) and Hypersonic Cruise Missile (HCM). In recent years, India has conducted several successful tests of hypersonic technology, including both hypersonic cruise missiles and hypersonic glide vehicles.

One of India's most advanced hypersonic missile systems is the BrahMos-II missile, which is being developed in collaboration with Russia. The BrahMos-II is expected to be capable of travelling at speeds of up to Mach 7 and has a range of over 300 miles. It is being designed to be launched from multiple platforms, including land, air, and sea.

Image: PIB

India is also working on the development of a hypersonic glide vehicle, known as the HSTDV (Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle), which is designed to be launched from a missile and can travel at speeds of up to Mach 6. An Indian Defence Ministry press release dated September 7, 2020, informed of the successful test of the HSTDV by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). “On this successful demonstration, the country enters into the hypersonic regime paving way for advanced hypersonic Vehicles,” the Indian Ministry of Defence said in the press release. The development of hypersonic weapon systems is seen as a priority for India's military, as it seeks to modernize its defence capabilities and keep pace with other major powers in the region. Amid the changing power dynamics in the global spectrum, the development of HW systems will assist India by enhancing deterrence, ensuring precision strike capability, reducing response time in a battle scenario and improving the nation’s overall standoff capability.