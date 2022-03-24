Indian Embassy Organises Entrepreneurship Conclave In Nepal Ahead Of PM Deuba's Visit

The Indian Embassy in Nepal, on March 23, organised the International Entrepreneurship Conclave – Connect [IN] – with an aim to connect the young entrepreneurs of India and Nepal ahead of Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's three-day India visit starting April 1. The third edition of the conclave was intended for entrepreneurs of both countries to encourage them to unlock newer avenues of economic growth and development. In a press release, the Indian Embassy said that the event was part of the year-long celebrations to mark India’s 75th year of independence under “Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Initially scheduled for the 1st week of February 2022, the event's organising partners were Clockb Business Innovations, along with GMR, Tata Motors, Tata Meditech and Tootle as key participants. As many as 25 entrepreneurs, including five from India, from domains such as e-commerce, life sciences, fintech, education technology, social entrepreneurship, food tech, and financial services participated in the conclave. In addition to this, the day-long conclave also saw an audience of 400 aspiring entrepreneurs, business leaders, media persons and bankers, the release noted. According to the Indian Embassy, the participants benefitted from extensive three-panel discussions that focused on startups and topics such as challenges faced by startups during their early stages, funding of startups from VCs’ perspective, and role of technology in overcoming challenges in businesses.

'Connecting entrepreneurial minds of India and Nepal'

In the official release, the Indian Embassy said that the initiative assembles innovators, dignitaries and thought leaders from both countries and added that its motive is to connect "entrepreneurial minds of India and Nepal". It further said that the conclave, "embodies the conviction in our two countries that we may have a million problems but we also have a billion minds that can solve them. Through its three editions, Connect [IN] has provided an enabling platform to young entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists and experts from India and Nepal to learn from and connect with each other on a range of domains".

