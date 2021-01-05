Indian Flag Installed At UNSC As India Begins Eighth Term As Non-permanent Member

The Indian national flag on January 4 was installed at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) stakeout as the country started its tenure at the UN body for the eighth time as a non-permanent member. While speaking at a news briefing, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti, called the flag installation ceremony a "proud moment" for the nation. He further thanked PM Narendra Modi for the trust that he has reposed in him to represent the nation.

Tirumurti said, "As India assumes the membership of the Security Council for the eight-time, it is an honour for me as the Permanent Representative of India to take part in today’s flag installation ceremony. This is a proud moment for my country and my delegation. I thank Prime Minister for the trust he has reposed in me to represent my country in the Security Council."

— India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) January 4, 2021

During the ceremony, the Indian delegation also extended its appreciation to the outgoing members, i.e., Belgium, Dominican Republic, Germany, India, and South Africa. Tirumurti said that the nation is "inspired by their contribution" to the council’s work over the last two years. He added that India welcomes the delegations of Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, and Norway as the nation begins its two-year journey together.

India to be UNSC Prez in Aug 2021

India will be the UNSC President in August 2021 and will preside over the council again for a month in 2022. The presidency of the council is held by each of the members in turn for one month. The tradition of the flag installation ceremony was introduced by Kazakhstan in 2018.

Meanwhile, on December 31, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain welcomed India’s eighth tenure at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for two years starting from January 1, 2021. In a statement on Twitter, Lenain not only said that “France welcomes India” but also vouched for India to get a “permanent seat” at the UNSC. French Ambassador to India also expressed eagerness to work alongside India to counter the challenges including terrorism.

