Indian Global Forum 2021 LIVE On Republic Media Network June 30 To July 1; Check Schedule

The countdown to the India Global Forum 2021 has begun. From June 29 to July 1, the Republic Media Network will bring to your homes an event like never before where India meets the world and the world meets India. Conversations will take place, where the enterprise of the business leaders will interact with the policy-nous of the politicians, where words of curiosity of the scientist will join hands with the words of the ingenuity of the engineers, and where the experience of wisdom will stand together with the impatience of ambitions. All, to work and build a future together, and to build that future not weeks, months, and years later, but now.

Get set for the India Global Forum 2021, exclusively on Republic, from June 29 to July 1 #FutureNow pic.twitter.com/sIIqYIc3FR — Republic (@republic) June 26, 2021

Schedule for India Global Forum

For June 30

On June 30, conversations and panel discussions on topics like Global Leadership-Radical Actions for a Post Pandemic Era, Global Health-Delivering Radical Outcomes, Global Leadership, Climate Action-Envisioning, and Financing Our Future, Global Leadership-A Western African Perspective will take place, Reviving Tourism, Big Tech& Democracy, Accelerating the ESG Transformation, Global Business-Prosperity through Smart Trade will take place. In these interactive sessions- Union Ministers of India like S Jaishankar Piyush Goyal, prominent leaders of the world like Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, renowned businessmen like Swati Piramal from the Piramal group, and Gautam Adani from Adani Group will participate.

For July 1

On July 1, conversations and panel discussions on topics like Global Health-Race against the odds, Global Leadership- What's Happening Behind the Headlines, Digital Innovation & Science- Creating the Environment for Growth, Digital Future-Creating an Equitable Revolution, Climate Action-Electric Mobility, Now, Global Economy-Wethering the Shocks and Building the Blocks will take place. To speak on the topics, eminent personalities like WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, leaders like Nirmala Sitharaman, and Nitin Gadkari, officials, including heads of renowned organizations and companies like Infosys, Citi Bank, DailyHunt have been invited.