Indian Mission In Male Upset With 'malicious, Motivated Attacks' By Media In Maldives

In a major development in connection with the Maldives, the High Commission of India in Male is upset with successive attacks in social media and local media attacking the Indian High Commission and its staff members. Last week, the Indian mission had sent a complaint letter to Maldives foreign ministry and requested to take steps to protect the high commissioner and diplomatic personnel from malicious articles in local media.

ANI sources were quoted saying, "Government of Maldives is fully supportive and recognizes that there is an issue about irresponsible and malicious reporting."

Another ANI source said, "India-Maldives developmental projects and other aspects of bilateral relations during President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's time have been very successful. This is causing jitters to the opposition."

A mouthpiece of the opposition party (PPM and PNC) in the Maldives, 'Dhiyares' has allegedly launched a number of attacks on the Indian mission and its staff. India has complained to the Maldives about "motivated attacks, recurring articles and social media posts attacking the dignity of the High Commission, the Head of the Mission, and members of the diplomatic staff by certain sections of the local media".

The Maldives to reopen for Indian tourists from July 15

In other news, s, on Tuesday, the Maldives announced that it will open its borders to South Asian countries, including India from July 15. President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih announced at a press conference in the President's Office that the Maldives will resume issuing tourist VISAs to South Asian visitors on July 15. According to Maldives media, more information on this issue will be released soon. Additionally, from July 1, work visa holders will be able to re-enter the Maldives. A month ago, Maldives imposed restrictions on travellers from India as the restrictions were tightened due to a surge in the COVID-19 crisis.