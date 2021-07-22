Indian Navy & UK's Carrier Strike Group Execute Maritime Exercise In Bay Of Bengal

Indian Navy has been enhancing its interoperability with the finest friendly Navies of the world. The Indian Navy impressed the world in two day bilateral Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Royal Navy Carrier Strike Group (CSG)-21 led by HMS Queen Elizabeth in the Bay of Bengal from 21 to 22 Jul 21. The bilateral Maritime Exercise was designed to hone the ability of the two navies to operate together in the maritime domain.

Exercise includes participation of Frigates, submarines and surface combatants

The maiden exercise between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy’s latest Aircraft Carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth included participation of CSG-21 comprising Type 23 Frigates and an Astute-class submarine in addition to the other surface combatants. Indian Navy was represented by IN Ships Satpura, Ranvir, Jyoti, Kavaratti, Kulish and a submarine. Anti-Submarine Warfare capable Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft P8I also participated in the exercise.

Stealth F-35 B Lightning strut their stuff

With the presence of the CSG-21 in the Indian Ocean, the ongoing exercise has afforded excellent opportunity to engage over the entire spectrum of maritime operations including ASW, Anti-Air and Anti-Surface warfare. The exercise also witnessed the maiden participation of the F-35 B Lightning which operates from the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth.

IN-RN interactions to promote interoperability and adaptability

Regular Indian Navy - Royal Navy interactions over the years have augmented their professional content, interoperability and adaptability in the ever-changing security scenarios. The inter-operability achieved over the years has ensured a quantum jump in the complexity and scale of professional exchanges which is being further enhanced by the presence of the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group in the Indian Ocean.