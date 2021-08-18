Indian Navy And Vietnam People’s Navy Conduct Joint Military Exercise At South China Sea

In an attempt to bolster their maritime security and defence ties, and to consolidate the strong bond between its naval forces, the two Asian countries India and Vietnam on Wednesday conducted the joint military exercise in the disputed South China Sea. Asserting the need for an ‘open and rules-based Indo-Pacific,’ Indian Navy’s INS Ranvijay and INS Kora undertook bilateral maritime exercise with the Vietnam People's Navy (VPN) frigate VPNS Ly Thai To (HQ-012) on August 18. The two countries’ Naval forces aimed to strengthen the India-Vietnam defence relations.

“In June this year, the two countries undertook a defence security dialogue and Indian Naval ships have been frequently visiting Vietnamese Ports. Training cooperation between the two navies has been on the rise over the years,” the Indian Navy said in a press release on Wednesday. It further stated that the Indian Naval ships arrived at Cam Ranh, Vietnam on August 15 for harbour phase that involved professional interactions with VPN maintaining extant COVID-19 protocols.

As the two forces interacted in the South China Sea, the sea phase included surface warfare exercises, weapon firing drills and helicopter operations. “Regular interactions between the two navies over the years have enhanced their interoperability and adaptability. This has ensured a quantum jump in the complexity and scale of professional exchanges,” the Indian Navy stressed. It continued, that the joint military exercise held greater significance as the Indian Naval ships celebrated Independence Day in Vietnam. Indian Navy said, that the defence ties between India and Vietnam in recent years have been robust. “Training cooperation between the two navies has been on the rise over the years,” India’s naval forces said.

[Ly Thai To Ship. Credit: Vietnam People's Navy]

India's guided-missile destroyer equipped with 'array of weapons'

India’s Rajput class INS Ranvijay, a guided-missile destroyer, is equipped with an array of weapons and sensors which includes Surface-to-Surface Missile, Anti-Air Missiles and guns, Heavy Weight Torpedoes, Anti-Submarine Rockets and capable of carrying Anti-Submarine Helicopter (Kamov 28). The vessel was commissioned in December 1987. Meanwhile, INS Kora is equipped with Surface-to-Surface missiles and Anti-Air Guns and is the lead vessel of Kora class missile corvette.

In the continuation of the ongoing deployment of the #IndianNavy ships in the #SouthChinaSea, #INSRanvijay & #INS Kora undertook bilateral maritime exercise with #Vietnam People’s Navy frigate VPNS Ly Thai To(HQ-012) at Cam Ranh #Vietnam(1/2)@DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/yMy9A2N8yw — Defence PRO Visakhapatnam (@PRO_Vizag) August 18, 2021

Vietnam People's Navy’s Brigade 162, Region 4 own the 012 Ly Thai To which is capable of deploying combat weapons independently. Last year, Indian and Vietnamese combat vessels participated in a “passage exercise” in the South China Sea conducting manoeuvres that ensured ‘war’ readiness. India also docked an anti-submarine warfare stealth corvette at Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City that carried 15 tonnes of humanitarian relief supplies for Vietnam flood relief that had hit the central parts.

(Image: Indian Navy)