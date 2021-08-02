Indian Navy Eastern Fleet To Deploy A Task Force For Two Months

A Task Force of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet is scheduled to proceed on an Overseas Deployment to South East Asia, the South China Sea and Western Pacific. The task group is likely to move from early August for over two months from departure. This has been planned in pursuit of India’s Act East policy and to enhance military cooperation with friendly countries. The deployment of the Indian Navy ships seeks to underscore the operational reach, peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly countries. The aim is to ensure good order in the maritime domain and strengthen existing bonds between India and countries of the Indo Pacific.

Indian Navy Eastern Fleet task force under Act East policy to enhance inter-country military cooperation

During the deployment of the task force in the Indo Pacific, the ships will participate in bilateral exercises with the Vietnamese Peoples’ Navy, the Republic of Philippines Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy (SIMBEX), Indonesian Navy (Samudra Shakti) and Royal Australian Navy (AUS-INDEX). Further, they would also participate in multilateral exercise MALABAR-21 alongside the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force, Royal Australian Navy and the United States Navy in the Western Pacific. The task group comprises Guided Missile Destroyer Ranvijay, Guided Missile Frigate Shivalik, Anti-Submarine Corvette Kadmatt and Guided Missile Corvette Kora. The Guided Missile Frigate Shivalik, Anti-Submarine Corvette Kadmatt and Guided Missile Corvette Kora are indigenously designed and equipped with an array of weapons and sensors. These have been made in India by Defence Shipyards.

The task force deployment to further ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region – SAGAR’

The Indian Navy often undertakes such deployments regularly to friendly foreign countries and Indian and the Pacific Ocean regions. This is done in furtherance of the Prime Minister’s initiative of ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region – SAGAR’. These engagements will help build ‘Bridges of Friendship’ and strengthen international cooperation. The maritime improve the coordination between the Indian Navy and friendly countries basis common maritime interests and commitment towards Freedom of Navigation at sea. In addition to the regular port calls, the task group will operate in collaboration with friendly navies, also to build military relations and develop interoperability in the conduct of maritime operations.

(IMAGE: @PIB_INDIA / TWITTER)