Indian Navy Kicks Off First 'Maha-Navy Connect 2020' In Maharashtra

An expedition was launched by the Indian Navy on Sunday to promote the heritage of Indian Navy and to spread awareness about Coastal Security amongst the coastal communities in Maharashtra. The expedition will continue till January 11.

The tri-dimensional expedition named Maha-Navy Connect 2020 was flagged off by Vice Admiral Ajith Kumar P, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief and the Western Naval Command. The expedition consists of yachting, running and cycling teams of 50 naval staff along three different axes.

The expedition covers more than 555 km, stretching from Arnala fort, which is the northernmost fort of Maharashtra to Sindhudurg fort, the southernmost fort of Maharashtra. The teams will cross Kanhoji Angre (Khanderi), Revdanda, Korlai, Murud-Janjira, Raigad, Suvarnadurg, Jaigad, Ratnadurg, Purnagad, Vijaydurg and Devgad forts on their way.

The teams will also visit many schools and local institutions to interact with locals and students. Along these routes, the teams will engage in community interaction and carry out Swachhata Abhiyan and awareness campaigns amongst the fishing communities, school and college students, NCC and NSS cadets.

Indo-Oman bilateral naval exercise commences soon

Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) ships RNOV Al Rasikh and RNOV Khassab arrived at theMormugao Port in Goa to participate in the 12th edition of the Indo-Oman bilateral naval exercise on Saturday. "Naseem-Al-Bahr" (`Sea Breeze') is a biennial naval exercise between the Indian Navy and the RNO, being conducted since 1993, an Indian Navy spokesperson said in a release.



"The RNO ships will be joined by Indian Navy Ships Beas and Subhadra which will arrive for the harbour phase of the exercise. A few days later, all ships will execute the Sea Phase of exercise Naseem-Al-Bahr, off Goa," he said. "During the Harbour Phase, the Commanding Officers of the visiting ships will call on Flag Officer Commanding Goa Naval Area. The ships will conduct `Subject Matter Expert Exchanges' on professional topics," the spokesperson said.

(With inputs from ANI)