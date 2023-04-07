Indian Navy Marine Commando Chandaka Govind's Funeral Held At Vizianagaram Village

The funeral of Chandaka Govind, a Marine Commando (Marcos) who died recently due to a mid-air parachute malfunction was held on Friday. According to Vizinagaram superintendent of police (SP) M Deepika Patil, the mortal remains of Govind reached his native village at 8:30 AM on Friday. Patil further said a 21-gun salute was accorded for the Marine Commando, besides tributes from the Navy side as well.

The district police band also paid tributes at Govind's funeral. Navy, the Revenue Divisional Officer, Tahsildhar and police personnel attended and organised the funeral as per state protocol. Govind (31) was a petty officer at INS Karna, the Eastern Naval Command's (ENC) Marcos base. He was found with his jumpsuit, helmet and a parachute near a factory in West Bengal's Bankura district on Wednesday morning. Doctors declared him dead on arrival at the hospital. Several villagers paid homage to the dead Marine commando.