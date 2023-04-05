Indian Navy To Sign Rs 2,400 Crore Deal For Hellfire Missiles And Torpedoes With US

The Indian Navy is procuring weapons and equipment worth more than USD 300 million (over Rs 2,400 crore) from the United States of America. The weapons will arm naval helicopters which will enhance their capabilities to counter enemy warships and submarines. The weapons are for the MH 60 ‘Romeo’ helicopters, the most advanced multi-role helicopters currently in service with the Indian Navy.

As part of the deal, the fleet of 24 choppers that the Indian Navy has will get additional Hellfire missiles and MK 54 lightweight torpedoes. The MH-60 Romeo has been in service since 2022 when the first batch of these choppers was delivered in Kochi. These hepters have been acquired to fill a critical gap of choppers in the navy.

About MH 60 Romeo Helicopters

When the contract for the initial purchase was signed with the US, only a limited amount of armaments were procured. The crew of the navy was undergoing training and familiarisation with the new equipment.

The Hellfire missiles are a potent anti-shipping weapon and can be used to take down other ground targets like tanks and command posts as well. They also have limited air-to-air capabilities.

The MK 54 lightweight torpedoes are equipped on these choppers. These torpedoes are also equipped on the P8I maritime aircraft and are known to be very effective against submarines.

The deal to procure the MH 60 choppers was signed on February 24, 2020, at an estimated cost of USD 2 billion (over Rs 16,300 crore). The delivery is expected to be completed by 2025. These naval choppers are manufactured by Lockheed Martin and brings transformational anti-Submarine (ASW) and anti-surface warfare (ASuW) capabilities to navies around the world.

The MH-60R is equipped with digital sensors including multi-mode radar, electronic support measures system, electro-optical/ infrared measures system, electro-optical/ infrared camera, datalinks, aircraft survivability systems, dipping Sonars and sonobuoys. A comprehensive situational picture of the ocean's surface and the subsea domain is created by the completely integrated mission system after processing sensor data. Weapons include torpedoes, air-to-ground missiles and rockets and crew-served guns.

These choppers are being upgraded constantly with the latest sensors and the best-in-class sustainment program is key to the MH-60R aircraft’s unparalleled mission capability, mission availability and flight readiness. Lockheed Martin’s performance-based logistics program for MH-60R helicopters enables 95 per cent flight readiness and availability-a rate unmatched by other Maritime helicopters. The US Navy’s MH-60R roadmap will maintain Romeo’s operational edge to 2045 and even way beyond that.