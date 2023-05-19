Indian Navy’s 6th Submarine Under Project 75 Commences Trials; Slated For Delivery In 2024

A submarine of Indian Navy’s Kalvari class began with her sea trials yesterday (May 18). The submarine launched on April 20 is slated for delivery to the Indian Navy in the first half of 2024 after passing the trials.

Indicative of the fast momentum achieved towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission, so far under the Project 75 of the Indian Navy’s Kalvari class, three submarines have been delivered. The commencement of the sea trials of the sixth submarine is a significant achievement.

Trials for sixth submarine commence

“The sixth submarine of #IndianNavy’s Project – 75 proceeded to sea for the first time on #18May 23 marking the commencement of the sea trials. ‘Vagsheer’ is being built by @MazagonDockLtd at Mumbai,” tweeted the Indian Navy. The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, the company building the submarines termed it as a ‘stellar milestone’ and said, “Yard 11880 (Vagsheer), the 6th of the potent Kalvari class submarines of Project 75 built by #MDL, set sail today under own power for her maiden sea trials sortie! This is a stellar milestone in MDL and IN march towards #atmanirbharbharat.”

The 6th submarine of Project 75, Yard 11880, the Kalvari class #Vaghsheer of @indiannavy, launched in 20 Apr 22 from Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of @MazagonDockLtd, commenced her sea trials on 18 May 23.

The sixth submarine of Project 75, Yard 11880, Indian Navy’s Kalvari class submarine was launched on April 20, 2022 from the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). Vagsheer is scheduled for delivery to the Indian Navy in early 2024 after completion of these trials.

The submarine will now undergo intense trials of all its systems at sea, these include propulsion systems, weapons and sensors.