Indian Navy's Force In Maritime Domain Impacted Post-Galwan Talks With China: Vice Admiral

Indian Navy's operations at sea had a certain impact on land border and post-Galwan talks with China, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Western Naval Command said on Friday. Elaborating on the Indian Navy's role after the Galwan Valley conflict, the Vice-Admiral said that the Navy was a 'strengthening force' during the crisis, and added that most forget its role in the resolution.

The Vice Admiral Singh said, “You are well aware of the Galwan crisis and what happened thereafter. I think most of the time people forget Navy’s role in the resolution of this crisis to a certain extent.” He added, “I think the Indian Navy was the strengthening force in the maritime domain. And that's what we tried to do. And whatever operations we did at sea had a certain impact on the land border and discussions thereafter."

The Indian Navy officer, however, refrained from delving into specifics of the Navy’s role saying that while details were confidential, 'a big effort' was put in the maritime domain which had a certain impact on negotiations. "When the time comes, you will know. We can talk at a later stage. Some of these (details) are classified, so I would not like to discuss it here. But certainly, a big effort was put in by the Indian Navy in the maritime domain which had a certain impact on the behaviour and negotiations that took place elsewhere,” Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh said.

Aware of China's maritime deployments: Navy Chief

Earlier today, newly-appointed Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar issued a strong message to China and its expansionist interests saying that the Indian Navy is fully confident of defending India's maritime interests. Addressing a press conference on the occasion of Navy Day, Admiral R Hari Kumar said the Indian Navy keeps track of China's forays into the Indian Ocean, adding that activities of the neighbouring country are being closely watched.

"We are aware of the development of the Chinese navy building 110 warships in the last few years. Our plans will factor in all the activities and deployments in the Indian Ocean Region. I want to assure you that the Indian Navy is confident of defending India’s maritime interests," Admiral Hari Kumar said.

