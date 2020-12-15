Indian Navy's 'Grey Dolphin' Vice Admiral Srikant Passes Away Due To COVID-19

The Indian Navy’s ‘Grey Dolphin’ (senior-most serving submariner) Vice Admiral Srikant passed away this morning in Delhi due to Covid. He was to retire at the end of this month. Grey Dolphin, Vice Admiral Srikant was Commandant NDC and IGNS in previous appointments. As an exemplary Naval officer, Vice Admiral Srikant also undertook important roles during his service. Srikant carried his tenure with excellence in Pakistan as Defence Attache as a Commander/Captain in younger days.

During his service, he steered very many crucial projects for Indian Navy especially as IG nuclear safety Vice Admiral Srikant handled crucial missions with strategic submarines. He was an Ex-NDA from where he joined Navy and in naval roles he had specialised in Submarines. Grey Dolphin, as the Navy calls its senior-most submariner, fell ill with covid 10 days back. He was undergoing treatment at Base Hospital, New Delhi. The Vice-Admiral had tested negative on Sunday but suddenly complications hit him back and he breathed his last on Tuesday morning.

His going is not only a loss to his family but also for the Navy and the nation as well. Vice Admiral Srikant will be remembered for the instrumental handling of crucial cases of Indian Navy. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also expressed his pain and confidences on the passing away of Grey Dolphin. Rajnath Singh Tweeted "Deeply pained at the untimely and sudden demise of DG Seabird, Vice Admiral Srikant. The MoD and the Indian Navy will always remember his stellar contributions and remarkable service to the nation. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and friends. Om Shanti!"