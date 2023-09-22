Indian Navy's INS Sahyadri Showcases Naval Prowess In Indo-Pacific Trilateral Exercise

In a remarkable showcase of naval cooperation and interoperability, the Indian Navy's indigenous warship, INS Sahyadri, participated in its inaugural trilateral Maritime Partnership Exercise. This joint endeavour featured the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and the Indonesian Navy, reinforcing their collective commitment to fostering a stable, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region.

Commanded by the accomplished Capt. Rajan Kapoor, INS Sahyadri is a formidable vessel belonging to the Project-17 class of multirole stealth frigates—a testament to India's naval prowess and indigenous defence capabilities. Constructed at the renowned Mazagon Dock Ltd in Mumbai, this warship represents a remarkable achievement within India's defence industry.

Project-17: Advancing India's defence manufacturing

The Project-17 class multirole stealth frigates, including INS Sahyadri, are pivotal in India's quest for self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Designed for versatility, these frigates excel in various missions, encompassing anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and anti-air warfare. Equipped with state-of-the-art sensors, weapon systems, and cutting-edge technologies, they stand as highly effective assets in modern naval operations.

INS Sahyadri boasts an impressive array of armaments, featuring surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, and a 76mm naval gun. These armaments endow the warship with the capability to engage threats across multiple domains, ensuring its prowess in both offensive and defensive naval operations. Moreover, its anti-submarine warfare suite, comprising advanced sonar systems and anti-submarine warfare helicopters, reinforces its capacity to detect and counter undersea threats with precision.

Enhancing interoperability through trilateral exercises

During the trilateral Maritime Partnership Exercise, INS Sahyadri and its counterparts engaged in complex tactical and manoeuvring exercises. These exercises rigorously assessed the combat readiness of the participating ships while fostering increased interoperability among the naval forces. Cross-deck visits and cross-deck landings of integral helicopters further facilitated the exchange of experiences and expertise among the crews.

INS Sahyadri's successful participation in this trilateral exercise underscores India's unwavering commitment to fortifying its maritime partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. It accentuates the Indian Navy's growing role as a dependable security provider and a contributor to regional stability. As the Indo-Pacific grapples with evolving security challenges, initiatives like these exercises underscore the collective determination of nations to address shared threats and promote peace and security within the maritime domain.

Beyond its role as a platform for naval cooperation, the trilateral Maritime Partnership Exercise served to reinforce the bonds of friendship and trust among the three participating nations. By harnessing their combined strengths and expertise, India, Australia, and Indonesia have taken significant strides toward creating a safer and more secure maritime environment in the Indo-Pacific. This collaborative effort not only benefits the participating nations but also enhances regional security and stability across the entire Indo-Pacific region.