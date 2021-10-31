Indian Pharma Industry Needs To Address Challenges From Climate Change: PSA VijayRaghavan

Amid the ongoing heated debates concerning climate change across the world, Professor K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, said that India's pharma industry should gear up to address challenges emerging out of climate change, biodiversity, and environmental impacts.

Discoursing at a webinar on "Affordability and Innovation: Ensuring Quality Drugs for All", organised by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, on Friday, Professor Raghavan emphasised the need for strong industry-academia linkage and combinatorial approach of computational and experimental work to thrust new innovations and discoveries in the field of medicines.

The webinar was organised as part of pursuits to celebrate the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Indian independence during the year-long 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event. It was chaired by Professor Raghavan.

Panel discusses NPPA role in ensuring affordable medicines for patients

Secretary of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, S Aparna while addressing the event, spotlighted the fact that NPPA has been at the forefront of the commitment of the government to ensure affordable medicines to patients.

She also mentioned the government of India's support to the pharma industry through the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) scheme to innovate the capacities in biologics, gene cell therapy, complex generics, and medicines of the future.

Chairman of NPPA, Kamlesh Kumar Pant, during his discourse, emphasised the role played by NPPA in making medicines available at affordable prices. He also mentioned higher prices being approved by NPPA for proposals with incremental modifications.

The committee included experts from various fields. Vice-Chair SNCM & Member, SCAMHP Y.K. Gupta, Chairman of Zydus Cadila Pankaj Patel, Director, CSIR-IICT Dr. S. Chandrasekhar, Department of UHC/Health Systems & Life Course, Regional Office for South-East Asia, World Health Organization (WHO) Manoj Jhalani, Managing Director & CEO, Invest India Deepak Bagla, Chair of the International Alliance of Patient Organisation (IAPO) Ratna Devi were present to discuss the pivotal issue.

Strategies for better affordability and innovation of medicines

The panel spotlighted a slew of facets that affect the prominent section of affordability and innovation. The committee agreed upon a strong innovative environment to be there in the country and desired a multi-facet strategy and approach to achieve the desired target.

Moderator Professor Javed Iqbal in his concluding statements emphasised the significance of a robust industry-academia link as the research can give way to solutions that are economic, effective, and efficient in their delivery.

Inputs: ANI

Image: PSA.GOV.IN/UNSPLASH