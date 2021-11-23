Indian Railways announces theme-based ‘Bharat Gaurav Trains’ to boost tourism

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the introduction of 'Bharat Gaurav Trains', the theme-based tourist circuit trains to boost tourism in India. The minister said that these trains would help realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expose India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and worldwide. And this service will help tap the vast tourism potential of India. He stated that the core strength of the tourism sector professionals would be leveraged to develop/identify tourist circuits and run theme-based trains to tap the vast tourism potential of India.

The minister informed in a press conference that the Bharat Gaurav Trains can be operated by private operators and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The minister said, "we have allocated over 180 trains for ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains & 3033 coaches identified. We'll start taking applications from today. We have received a good response. Stakeholders will modify and run the train and Railways will help in maintenance, parking and other facilities", ANI reported.

Scope of the service providers

Ministry of Railways informed in an official statement that the service providers would get the freedom to decide themes like Guru Kripa trains for covering important places of Sikh culture, Ramayana trains for places connected with Lord Shri Ram etc. Service providers can offer an all-inclusive package to tourists, including rail travel, hotel accommodation, sightseeing arrangement, visits to historical/heritage sites, tour guides etc. They will get full flexibility to decide package costs based on the level of services being offered. They will get the freedom to choose coaches suiting the clientele, different segments like luxury, budget etc. They can design/furnish the interior of the coaches based on the theme. Branding and advertisement are permitted both inside and outside of the train. Train composition will be of 14 to 20 coaches, including 2 SLRs (Guard Vans).

One-step online registration process

The ministry has announced an easy one-step transparent online registration process with a registration fee of Rs 1 Lakh.

The official statement adds that the allotment of coaches to all eligible applicants is subject to availability.

Priority will be based on the Rake Security Deposit Time and Date. Rake Security Deposit of Rs 1 Crore per rake.

Individual, Partnership Firm, Company, Society, trust, JV/Consortium (Unincorporated/Incorporated) are eligible.

Right to Use charges and Haulage charges are notified in the policy for Service Provider to work out his business model.

Right to Use Period: 2-10 years

Customer Support Units will be made functional in the field for hand holding the service provider and for smooth implementation of this scheme.



