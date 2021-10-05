Indian Railways Develops High-speed Improvised automobile Coaches To Ease Transportation

In a significant boost to the dynamics of freight trains in India, the Indian Railways, Central Railways has developed a prototype coach with side entry and other improved features for loading automobiles. The High-Speed Automobile Carrier, made from released and used passenger coaches has the potential of reaching a speed of 110 kilometres per hour with a greater payload of 18 T with enhanced features compared to the earlier version of the 12 T capacity coaches.

The prototype coaches have been developed by the Indian Railways' at its Parel workshop which is under the Central Railways. As per railways, these coaches, carrying automobiles will be reaching their destinations within a short span of time.

New automobile carriers to ease transportation

As per the railways, it developed the New Modified Automobile Coaches with enhanced conveniences like fall plate for easier loading of automobiles, lashing channels for proper securing of vehicles, fully welded chequered plate floor, louvres for ventilation, and natural pipe light illumination.

General Manager of Central Railways, Anil Kumar Lahoti inspected the prototype coaches at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. According to the Railways, the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) has been conducting tests of the prototype coaches which will be increasing the speed potential from 75 to 110 kmph.

Indian Railways - Automobile makers bid to make transport efficient

Indian Railways is deemed as a reliable and affordable medium of transportation for moving automobiles across the country and also to neighbouring countries like Bangladesh. Keeping in mind the scope of further convenience in movement, the Indian Railways, and manufacturers of the automobiles industry held talks to make transportation effective and efficient.

The automobile manufacturers had recommended the Central Railways for improvements in the design of the door, end opening, fall plate, and coach floor design and guidance for loading and unloading automobiles in the new modified coaches, which the Railways proposed the RDSO to further look upon and improve. Manufacturers also took account of the coaches and later approved their satisfaction over the improvised structure and design. The speed potential of the MMGH automobile carrier is being considered to be a game-changer in the swift and more reliable transportation of automobiles.

The major sites for loading automobiles are Chinchwad in the Pune division, Nashik in Bhusaval, Ajni in Nagpur, and Kalamboli in Mumbai division. A series of new destinations like Farukhabad, Okhalam, Kapilas Road, etc have been added to the list. Vehicles are also exported to Bangladesh from Chinchwad, Ajni, and Kalamboli.

Image: TWITTER/@RAILMININDIA