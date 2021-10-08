Indian Railways Recreates 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara' Song To Mark 75 Years Of Independence

Marking India's 75th year of Independence, the Ministry of Railways on Friday made a new version of the quintessential song 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara' that portrays national integration and India's unity in diversity. The move is a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12. Since its launch, the clip which features top sportspersons and renowned personalities has been widely viewed and liked.

Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Darshana Jardosh dedicated the new song, which has been composed and sung by employees and officers of the Indian Railways, to the nation, through video conferencing on Friday. Present at the event were Chairman and CEO of Railway Board, Suneet Sharma along with senior officials of the Railway

Railways recreate song to celebrate India's 75th year of Independence

"This song is part of the initiatives being undertaken by the Ministry of Railways to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to showcase Indian Railways' achievements, developments, and integration on pan India basis," the Ministry of Railways said.

The video starts with PM Modi stating that the Railways will provide the country with the force and momentum to achieve growth, and visuals of India's cultural heritage and its landscape. Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw along with top officials of the Railways were seen singing the national anthem towards the conclusion of the music video.

Song to inspire future generations: Railways

The Ministry of Railways said that the new version of the song will not only motivate the Railway employees but also the entire nation and subsequently the generations to come.

This song is a new version of ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumahara’ which was telecast for the first time on Independence Day in 1988. Lyrics of the original song have been retained but music has been rendered in a new version.

This song has been sung in 13 different languages so as to provide a feeling of camaraderie throughout all zones of the Railways. The video features various Railway employees, renowned Railway sportspersons, Tokyo Olympic medalists, renowned personalities, Minister of Railways, and Minister of State for Railways.

Image: TWITTER-@RAILMINIINDIA