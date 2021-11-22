Indian Railways Withdraws Saffron Dress Code For Waiters On Board Ramayan Express

After seers from Ujjain objected to the saffron attire of the waiters in Ramayan Express, the Indian Railways on Monday changed the uniforms of its serving staff on board. Earlier in the day, the angry seers said it was an insult to Hindu religion and threatened to stop the train in Delhi on December 12 if this dress code is not withdrawn.

"It is to inform that the dress of service staff is completely changed in the look of professional attire of service staff. Inconvenience caused is regretted," the Indian Railways said in a statement.

The uniforms of the staff have been changed to normal shirts and trousers and traditional headgear. However, the waiters will continue wearing saffron masks and gloves.

Ujjain Akhada Parishad's former general secretary Avdeshpuri was quoted by PTI saying, "We have written a letter two days back to the Union Railway Minister lodging our protest against waiters serving refreshments and food in the Ramayan Express in saffron. Donning saffron attire with a sadhu-like headgear and wearing malas (necklaces) of rudraksha is an insult to the Hindu religion and its seers." "We will sit on the railway tracks. This is necessary for protecting the Hindu religion," he added.

'Will Stop Ramayan Express If Waiters' Saffron Dress Not Changed,' Say Seers

The country's first Ramayan circuit train started off on a 17-day long journey from the Safdarjung railway station in Delhi on November 7. This train visits 15 places associated with the life of Lord Ram.Covering a distance of more than 7,500 km, the train will take the pilgrims to places such as Ayodhya, Prayag, Nandigram, Janakpur, Chitrakoot, Sitamarhi, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram. The Ramayan Express is equipped with first-class restaurants, library and shower cubicles.

The Ramayan Express offers a three-course meal for their passengers

The frequency of the Ramayan Express is 28.03.20. The express offers the passengers a three-course meal comprising of breakfast, lunch and dinner. The package tariff is inclusive of the GST. The rates for the passengers travelling from the sleeper class is ₹16,065. While the rates for the passengers travelling from 3AC class is ₹26,775.

