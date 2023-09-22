Indian Ship 'Samudra Prahari' Ends Visit To Thailand With Pollution Response Exercise

'Samudra Prahari', the Indian Coast Guard ship, concluded its four-day visit to Khlong Toei Port in Bangkok, Thailand, with a 'Pollution Response Table-Top' exercise on September 21, underscoring India's maritime proficiency in handling marine pollution incidents. This joint endeavour brought together officials from various Thai agencies, including the Maritime Enforcement Coordination Centre (MECC), Customs Department, Marine Department, Royal Navy, and Fisheries Department.

The meeting between Commanding Officer DIG GD Raturi and Director General of the Office of Policy and Plans Rear Admiral Wichnu Thupa-ang at Thai-MECC headquarters further emphasised the burgeoning relations between India and Thailand in the domain of maritime safety and security.

This overseas deployment under the India-ASEAN initiative marks a milestone in strengthening ties between the Indian Coast Guard and Thai MECC. It also positions India as a reliable maritime partner, aligning with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of SAGAR (Security & Growth for All in the Region) and the theme of India’s G20 Presidency: ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

During this mission, the vessel is scheduled to make port calls in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh, and Indonesia’s Jakarta. The ship hosts 13 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets for 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan', an international beach clean-up program. This initiative not only strengthens bilateral ties with key maritime agencies but also reinforces Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region'.

The joint international beach clean-up at Pattaya Beach saw active participation from the ship's crew, NCC cadets, and Embassy representatives. This initiative, part of the NCC's flagship campaign 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan', aims to clear shorelines of plastic and other waste materials while promoting awareness about cleanliness. Local Thai youth organisations joined hands in this endeavour, highlighting a shared commitment to environmental responsibility.

A joint yoga session conducted on the ship's helo deck prior to the exercise exemplified the spirit of collaboration, involving embassy representatives and Thai-MECC officials.

Specially designed for pollution control, the vessel's deployment from September 11 to October 14, 2023, showcase India's dedication to addressing maritime pollution concerns and fostering effective response capabilities in the region.In the words of the Ministry of Defence, "This deployment stands as a representative of India's commitment towards addressing marine pollution concerns and helping develop effective response capabilities in the region." The visit not only strengthens bilateral relationships but also paves the way for a future marked by mutual cooperation and shared prosperity across the ASEAN region.