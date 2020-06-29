42% Indians Stocked Chocolates At Home During Coronavirus Lockdown: IIM-Lucknow Study

A study conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow has discovered that 42 percent of Indians stocked up on chocolates during the coronavirus lockdown. The study was conducted by IIM-Lucknow's Centre for Marketing in Emerging Economies, which found that people kept chocolates at home during lockdown to keep their children happy and also as a dessert. The study also found that 39 percent of consumers were willing to try newer brands of chocolates during phase 1 of lockdown, which increased to 54 percent during the second phase of lockdown.

Other items stored

The IIM Lucknow survey also discovered that 75 percent of Indians stocked up rice at home, while 65 percent of people chose wheat flour as their preferred option to store. More people stocked up onions and potatoes as compared to green vegetables during the lockdown. The study also stated that 40 percent of Indians purchased more-than-required hygiene-based products such as sanitary pads, sanitizer, hand wash, napkins etcetera, while 39 percent of people stored disinfectants and 36 percent people bought excessive cleaning agents.

The study further stated that 54 percent of Indians spent most of their time watching television, while 45 percent of people took to online platforms to pass their leisure time. 44 percent of Indians tried cooking new dishes during the lockdown, while 20 percent spent their time doing meditation and prayers. The nationwide lockdown in India was imposed on March 25 and was later extended on three different occasions before the central government left it on states to decide.

