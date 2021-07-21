India's 4th National COVID-19 Serosurvey Report: Who All Are Still Vulnerable? Check Here

According to the findings of the fourth national serosurvey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), two-third of the population above the age of six may have SARS-C0V-2 antibodies, and the rest one-third of the population did not have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, which means 40 crore Indians are still vulnerable to the deadly COVID-19 virus, claimed the study.

The director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr Balram Bhargava, said on Tuesday at a press conference that the latest national serosurvey included children between 6 and 17 years of age and it was found that two-thirds of the general population, i.e. above the age of six years, had SARS-CoV-2 infection.

What are the findings of the fourth serosurvey?

The survey covered 28,975 general population and 7,252 healthcare workers. According to the fourth serosurvey, it came to light that the seropositivity in children was 57.2 per cent in the 6-9 year bracket and 61.6 per cent for those aged between 10 and 17 years among the ones surveyed.

85 per cent of the healthcare workers surveyed were found to have antibodies. The seropositivity in the fourth national survey was found to be similar in both urban and rural regions.

What did previous serosurvey reports say?

This was the first survey after the devastating second wave hit India. Consequently, this time the seropositivity was recorded much higher than the earlier three surveys, which showed antibodies in 0.7 per cent (May-Jun, 2020), 7.1 per cent (Aug-Sep, 2020), and 24.1 per cent (Dec-Jan 2020-21) of those surveyed.

Where are people at the highest risk?

Findings of the ICMR's fourth national COVID serosurvey show that there is a "ray of hope", but there is no room for complacency and COVID-appropriate behaviour has to be followed by everyone. Notably, doctors and scientists have also warned of an impending third wave and people have been advised to avoid community engagements like public, religious and political gatherings.

Stressing observance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, the government has also said social, religious, and political congregations should be avoided and non-essential travel should be discouraged. "Travel only if you are fully vaccinated," it said.

COVID situation in India

India recorded 30,093 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 125 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,11,74,322, according to the Union Health Ministry in the last 24 hours. Whereas, the death toll tallied to 4,14,482, with 374 daily fatalities, the lowest in 111 days, while the active cases declined to 4,06,130, the lowest in 117 days.

