India's Active COVID-19 Caseload Continues To Decline; Recoveries Outnumber New Infections

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the ongoing trend of India's total active COVID-19 cases shrinking continues, with the figure standing at 2,77,301 as of Monday. The share of active COVID cases in the total positive cases has further contracted to 2.72 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, a net decline of 1,389 cases from the total active caseload was registered.

Caseload continues to decline

Total recoveries are nearing 98 lakhs (97,82,669) and the recovery rate has also increased to 95.83 per cent. Daily recoveries have largely outnumbered the daily new cases since a month now. 20,021 persons were found to be COVID positive in the country in the last 24 hours. During the same period, 21,131 new recoveries were registered ensuring a drop in the active caseload.

Globally, India's cases per million population is amongst the lowest in the world. There are other countries such as Russia, the UK, Italy, Brazil, France and the USA with much higher cases relative to their population.

In India, a total of 72.99 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States and UTs.

In the past 24 hours, with maximum number of single-day recoveries, Kerala has reported 3,463 newly recovered cases. This is followed by Maharashtra with 2,124 recovered cases and West Bengal with 1,740 cases. 79.61 per cent of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs.

With 4,905 cases Kerala continues to report the highest daily new COVID cases. Followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal with 3,314 and 1,435 new cases respectively. In the past 24 hours, 279 fatalities have been reported.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (66) in the last 24 hours, followed by West Bengal and Kerala with 29 and 25 daily deaths respectively. 80.29 per cent of the deaths were reported in ten States and UTs.

The increasing trend of daily recoveries outnumbering the number of new infections has led to a continuous contraction of India's active caseload, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. In a span of 24 hours India has reported more daily recoveries than the daily new cases, continuing with the trend of the last 28 days, the ministry said.

(with Agency Inputs)