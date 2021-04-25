'India's COVID-19 Crisis Heartbreaking': Greta Thunberg Says Global Community Must Help

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has called the ongoing COVID-19 crisis brought on by the shortage of medical oxygen in India "heartbreaking" and urged the global community to help the country tackle the second wave of the pandemic.

"Heartbreaking to follow the recent developments in India. The global community must step up and immediately offer the assistance needed," she said in a tweet, tagging a foreign news report on oxygen shortage in the capital city

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his solidarity with India earlier in the day and wished for the speedy recovery of people infected with the deadly virus. On Friday, France, Australia, and the European Union (EU) also offered support and solidarity to India amid an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a new record, India reported the highest daily surge in the world with over 3.46 lakh Coronavirus cases and 2,624 deaths. As per experts, several mutant variants of the virus are responsible for the surge. People's laxity towards following COVID-19 guidelines have worsened the already delicate situation, forcing the states to reimpose the toughest lockdown measures to control the spread.

India scrambles for medical oxygen, beds

The massive spike in caseloads has triggered critical shortages of hospital beds, medicines and life-saving oxygen. Disturbing visuals from the worst-hit states show family members and friends of COVID-19 patients scrambling to arrange beds and medical supplies outside hospitals.

In Delhi, several hospitals treating Coronavirus patients said they have just a few hours of oxygen left. On Saturday, Delhi’s Sri Ganga Ram hospital reported that 25 patients had died in a few hours due to oxygen shortage. CM Arvind Kejriwal has sought help from all chief ministers to plug the widening demand-supply gap.