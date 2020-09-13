With Surge In Recoveries, India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Stands At 77.88%: Health Ministry

With 78,399 patients recuperating from the coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 3,702,595 pushing the recovery rate to over 77.88 percent, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday, September 13. The Ministry further informed that 58 percent of the newly recovered patients are being reported from five states that is Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

"India continues to report a high number of recoveries exceeding 70,000 every day. 78,399 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. With this, the total number of recoveries has touched 3,702,595 taking the Recovery Rate to 77.88 per cent," said the Ministry in a statement.

"Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 13,000 recoveries while Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 10,000 to the single-day recoveries," the ministry said.

Over 94,000 positive cases reported

The Health Ministry further informed that 94,372 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Out of this, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state as it alone has more than 22,000 cases. Followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with more than 9,000 cases each.

"Nearly 57 percent of the new cases are reported from five States. These are also contributing 58 percent of the new recovered cases. The total number of active cases in the country stands at 9,73,175 as on date," the ministry said further.

According to the Ministry, the five states that are accounted for the 60 percent of the total active cases in the country include; Maharashtra with 28.79 percent of caseload, Karnataka with 10.05 percent of caseload, Andhra Pradesh with 9.84 percent COVID cases, Uttar Pradesh with 6.98 percent, and Tamil Nadu with 4.84 percent. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of 391 deaths followed by Karnataka with 94 deaths, whereas Tamil Nadu has reported 76 deaths, the ministry further said in its statement. Meanwhile, a total of 1,114 COVID-19 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours across the county.

Overall India's total COVID cases have increased to 47,54,357 of which 9,73,175 are active while 37,02,596 people have recovered and 78,586 people have died.

(With ANI inputs)