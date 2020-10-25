India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Touches 90% As Active Cases Stand At 68154: Health Ministry

In yet another achievement in India's fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the national recovery rate touched 90% on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said.

A record 62,077 patients were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours, while the new confirmed cases stood at 50129, the ministry added. Presently, the active cases comprise merely 8.50% of the total positive cases recorded till date which stands at 68,154.

The tally of COVID-19 patients who have recovered has also surged to 70,78,123 till date. As the number of recoveries increase, the gap between total positive cases and the active cases widens continuously.

Besides this, less than 1000 deaths have been reported across the country since the last one week. The Coronavirus fatalities are below the 1100 mark since October 2, the Ministry said.

India conducts total 10-crore tests

India has passed the 10 crore-mark in terms of conducting tests for detection of Coronavirus with 14,42,722 tests being done in a span of 24 hours, even as the cumulative positivity rate continues to decline, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

High level of comprehensive testing on a sustained basis has also resulted in bringing down the national positivity rate, it said.

"This indicates that the rate of spread of the infection is being effectively contained. The cumulative positivity rate continues to decline as the total tests cross 10 crores," the ministry underlined.

The national COVID-19 positivity rate is 7.75% as on date, it said. Health Ministry stated that this is a result of the successful 'test, track, trace, treat and technology' strategy of the central government effectively followed by states and union territories.

Fifteen states and union territories, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Chandigarh, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Delhi, are exhibiting higher COVID-19 positivity rate compared to the national figure, indicating the need for higher levels of comprehensive testing in these regions, the ministry underscored.

With 1,989 testing labs in the country, including 1,122 government and 867 private laboratories, the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost.

