India's Envoy To UN TS Tirumurti Calls For Strengthening Safety & Security Of Peacekeepers

On Wednesday, India called for the strengthening of security and safety of UN peacekeepers and for bringing perpetrators to justice. Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations T.S Tirumurti attended the informal meet of the Security Council on peacemaking.

Tirumurti took to Twitter and said, 'India also called for enhancing the use of technology for safety".

India Condemns Attack Against UN

Earlier in January, India has strongly condemned the attack against the United Nation (U.N.) peacekeepers in two separate incidents in Mali. A Burundian peacekeeper from the UN mission in the Central African Republic (C.A.R) was killed during an attack perpetrated by a rebel group. Another peacekeeper from Egypt was killed in Mali's northern Kidal region the same day. Tirumurti took to Twitter and expressed condemnation, pain, and extended condolences to the families and governments of the dead peacekeepers.

Four peacekeepers lost their lives

Four peacekeepers from Ivory Coast lost their lives due to an improvised explosive device and an attack by unidentified gunmen in the Timbuktu region. The peacekeeping mission has been in Mali since 2013 after Islamic extremists took control of major towns in the north.

UN Thanks India For 200,000 Vaccine Doses

On February 21, the United Nations thanked India for providing 200,000 COVID vaccine doses for UN peacekeepers and appreciated the efforts to strengthen the COVAX facility for ensuring fair access to vaccines for all. Tirumurti quoted UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

“India has been a global leader in pandemic response efforts. Appreciate efforts to strengthen COVAX Facility ensuring equitable access to vaccines”



Guterres also thanked India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for offering 200,000 COVID vaccine doses for UN Peacekeepers.