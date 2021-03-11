India's Envoy To UN TS Tirumurti Calls For Strengthening Safety & Security Of Peacekeepers

Quick links:
On Wednesday, India called for the strengthening of security and safety of UN peacekeepers and for bringing perpetrators to justice. Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations T.S Tirumurti attended the informal meet of the Security Council on peacemaking.
Tirumurti took to Twitter and said, 'India also called for enhancing the use of technology for safety".
At informal #UNSC meet on @UNPeacekeeping, I called to:March 10, 2021
âž¡ï¸ Strengthen further safety & security of peacekeepers
âž¡ï¸ Bring perpetrators of heinous crime against them to justice
âž¡ï¸ Enhance use of technology for safety
âž¡ï¸ Recalled ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³’s gift of 200,000 vaccine doses for peacekeepers pic.twitter.com/nOBSnK8rSG
Earlier in January, India has strongly condemned the attack against the United Nation (U.N.) peacekeepers in two separate incidents in Mali. A Burundian peacekeeper from the UN mission in the Central African Republic (C.A.R) was killed during an attack perpetrated by a rebel group. Another peacekeeper from Egypt was killed in Mali's northern Kidal region the same day. Tirumurti took to Twitter and expressed condemnation, pain, and extended condolences to the families and governments of the dead peacekeepers.
#India strongly condemns attack against @UN peacekeepers in two separate incidents in Mali @UN_MINUSMA and in CAR @UN_CAR yesterday.January 16, 2021
We share the pain. Condolences to families of soldiers killed and to Govts of #Egypt and #Burundi. @AShingiro @MfaEgypt @indembcairo @MEAIndia
Four peacekeepers from Ivory Coast lost their lives due to an improvised explosive device and an attack by unidentified gunmen in the Timbuktu region. The peacekeeping mission has been in Mali since 2013 after Islamic extremists took control of major towns in the north.
On February 21, the United Nations thanked India for providing 200,000 COVID vaccine doses for UN peacekeepers and appreciated the efforts to strengthen the COVAX facility for ensuring fair access to vaccines for all. Tirumurti quoted UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
“India has been a global leader in pandemic response efforts. Appreciate efforts to strengthen COVAX Facility ensuring equitable access to vaccines”— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021
UN Secy Gen thanks EAM for offering 200,000 COVID vaccine doses for UN Peacekeepers,says India's Permanent Rep to UN,TS Tirumurti pic.twitter.com/C06wdXFL19
Guterres also thanked India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for offering 200,000 COVID vaccine doses for UN Peacekeepers.