India's First Indigenously-build Passenger Drone 'Varuna' To Be Inducted Into The Navy

After the indigenously designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) was inducted into the Indian Army on September 29, another big development is on the way. Indian Navy will soon induct the country's first human-carrying drone named “Varuna." As per ANI, the drone has been developed by the Indian startup Sagar Defence Engineering Private Limited in Pune. A demo of this personal air vehicle, which is capable of carrying one person, was shown in July this year.

During the plenary session of the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Seminar which was held in July, a demo of the autonomous multi-copter drone was conducted, after which it got approval. ANI shared a video on Twitter while giving a glimpse of the human-carrying drone that shows its size, and functioning.

Indian Army to induct human-carrying drone 'Varuna'

Varuna, the country’s first human-carrying drone, developed by the Indian startup Sagar Defence Engineering, will soon be inducted into the Indian Navy," ANI wrote along with the video that showed how with the help of one passenger seated inside, the drone could be operated and the height it can achieve to move from one place to another.

In another tweet, ANI quoted the Founder of Sagar Defence Engineering who explained the functions of the drone and shared how it can be used to pick up 100 kg of cargo/conduct medical evacuation. It can fly for around 30 mins with a range of 25-30 km. In case of malfunction, it has a ballistic parachute that can come up.

#WATCH | ‘Varuna’ country’s first human-carrying drone, developed by the Indian startup Sagar Defence Engineering, will soon be inducted into Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/RhyjvAYn1E — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

This platform can also pick up 100 kg of cargo/conduct medical evacuation. It can fly for around 30 mins with a range of 25-30 km. In case of malfunction,it has a ballistic parachute that can come up. We are working towards urban air mobility: Founder, Sagar Defence Engineering pic.twitter.com/s7k3Yd1CjC — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

This passenger drone is remotely-controlled or flown automatically along predetermined routes. As per HT, Capt. Nikunj Parashar, founder of Sagar Defence Engineering along with his two co-founders Babbar and Lakshay Dang, have designed the drone for the Indian Navy.

The leading daily quoted the makers saying that the sole purpose of this drone is to develop an indigenous technology that can be channelised and used to safeguard frontline warriors on the battlefield and strengthen the security of the nation on the battleground.

Meanwhile, talking about the induction of Prachand will considerably elevate the combat capability of the Indian Army. Out of the 15 limited series edition LCH, 10 are for the Indian Air Force and five are for the Army. Notably, the cabinet committee on security chaired by the Prime Minister had cleared the LCH procurement, a few months back. The newly inducted helicopters are believed to enhance the combat capability of the Indian Army in conflict scenarios of slow-moving aircraft, drones, and armoured columns.

IMAGE: Twitter/ANI