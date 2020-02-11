Coronavirus: India's First Patient On The Path To Recovery, Can Go Home Soon

India's first coronavirus patient is on her way to recovery. The female student from Thrissur was tested positive for Coronavirus following her return from Wuhan. According to doctors at Thrissur Medical College Hospital, the latest samples (fifth one) taken from the patient have tested negative for the novel Coronavirus. Doctors at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital said that one more result was awaited and after that, she could go home.

Update on #Coronavirus incident: A patient has been tested positive for Novel #Coronavirus infection and is kept in isolation.The infected patient is a student of Wuhan University. We are closely monitoring the situation. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) January 30, 2020

Signs of hope

This comes as a piece of good news for Kerela which had reported all three positive cases of Coronavirus in the country. The first patient tested positive on January 30, a week after she returned from China.

After the first case was detected in Kerela, the state government had issued a 'medical calamity' warning. However, after successfully restricting the spread of the virus to three people the government withdrew the warning. All three who were confirmed positive were China-returned medical students.

After the discovery of the first case, vigorous attempts were made by the state government to contain secondary infection. Kerela started a massive awareness campaign at the grassroots level.

According to reports, a senior doctor at Thrissur Medical College Hospital said that they managed to bring the patient back to life and the patient's age (24-years-old) and medical background helped win the battle. Right now the medical teams are just making doubly sure that the patient has recovered completely.

After being discharged the patient will still have to be quarantined for two weeks at home.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister K K Shailaja said that even though the first patient has recovered, the state will not lower its guard. The state will only be virus free once the other two China returned students are also better.

