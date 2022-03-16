India's First Rapid Rail Unveiled; Coaches To Be Used In Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor

NCRTC, on Wednesday, unveiled the coaches to be used in the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor. The delivery of the semi high-speed aerodynamic trainsets with distributed power will start soon in the upcoming months. Reportedly, the manufacturing facility at Savli will be delivering a total of 210 cars for the first Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) corridor.

According to Livemint, this also includes trainsets for operating regional transit services on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor and for local transit services in Meerut. NCRTC, this year, will begin trial runs on the Priority Section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. RRTS is the first of its kind system, in which trains with a design speed of 180 kmph, will be available every 5-10 minutes, covering the distance between Delhi and Meerut in just 55 minutes with a total of 14 stoppages.

Check out here exterior and driver's cab of first RRTS Train (Prototype) unveiled today at Duhai Depot of Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor.#RRTS #NCRTC pic.twitter.com/WhApDDGXdo — Anshul🇮🇳ॐ🚩 (@anshulkapoor121) March 16, 2022

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is estimated to reduce over 2,50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year, thus proving to be the most energy efficient transit system. The step seems more significant after the introduction of Kawach technology and the new Vande Bharat Trains in India.

The 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will have 25 stations in total, including 2 depots at Duhai and Modipuram and 1 Stabling yard at Jungpura. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is a fully air-conditioned with wide gangways for maximized space for commuters for their hassle-free entry and exit. It also has large window glasses with tint, giving panoramic views.

The new train is suppose to have a total of six coaches which may later be increased to nine. One of the six coaches will be dedicated to providing premium experience to the passengers, with facilities like Wi-Fi. The coaches will have a total of 407 seats and is capable of accommodating 1500 passengers at once. The train is expected to be traversing the tracks by March next year and it will cover five stations between Sahibabad, in Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh to Duhai in Uttar Pradesh.