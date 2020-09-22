India's ICreate Signs MoU On Innovation With Israel's Start-Up Nation Central

India’s iCreate signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on innovation with Israel’s Start-Up Nation Central, an independent non-profit organisation, on September 22. Dr Ron Malka, Israel Ambassador to India, said that the MoU was signed at the same spot where Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu inaugurated iCreate, an acronym for International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology.

Prime Ministers @narendramodi & @netanyahu inaugurated #India's leading start-up incubator iCreate in 2018. Today, 2 years later, we signed on the very spot where they stood, a MoU on #innovation between #Israel’s Start-Up Nation Central & iCreate. #GrowingPartnership 🇮🇳🤝🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/GvhB5WW4qk — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) September 22, 2020

Malka said in a statement that they have closed a circle by signing the MoU after the circle was started in 2018 when PM Modi and Netanyahu inaugurated the important incubator, iCreate. He stressed that the agreement is an important milestone in the growing innovation collaboration between Israel and India and stands in line with the visions of the Prime Ministers.

“Together, both countries continue to form partnerships and collaborations in technology and innovation to solve a range of global issues like COVID-19, renewable energy and more, implementing high-end technologies like AI, big data analysis and more,” he added.

Earlier today, Israeli Ambassador to India met Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ahead of the signing of the MoU. Taking to Twitter, Malka said that he had a productive meeting with Rupani where they discussed the important agreement on innovation and more ways to advance the ongoing India-Israel cooperation.

Start-up incubator

iCreate is an autonomous centre of Excellence which is home to imaginative and innovative brains and has the capacity to house 100 incubates concurrently working on 40-50 projects. The primary goal of the Centre is to help create a large number of quality entrepreneurs by a new ethos wherein people could understand and encourage entrepreneurship as a preferred career option.

According to the Centre of Excellence, it facilitates "Next Generation Entrepreneurship" that blends creativity, innovation, engineering, product design and leverages emerging technologies to evolve out-of-the-box applications. The Centre also engages with the government to help evolve enabling policies.

In its vision, iCreate has mentioned on its website that it plans to tie-up with similar institutions around the globe and network with their resources, mentors and educators. The latest MoU with Start-Up Nation Central on the similar lines of the organisation’s vision. Start-Up Nation Central’s purpose is to facilitate partnerships leading to innovative solutions for difficult problems.

“Our main purpose is to help Israeli innovation to succeed, by leveraging our in-depth and expansive knowledge of the ecosystem,” says Start-Up Nation Central’s website.

